In what can be seen as an unfathomable situation, a surveillance video camera captured a car falling into view out of nowhere at a parking garage in Austin, Texas.The vehicle plunged from the seventh floor in the July incident, barely missing a passing SUV.According to officials, a woman's BMW went through retention wires, hitting the building across the alley as it fell and ruptured a gas line.Amazingly, both drivers in the BMW and SUV were OK.