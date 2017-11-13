CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Child nearly hit by truck after getting off bus in Norway

EMBED </>More Videos

NEAR HIT: Truck brakes hard to avoid boy who just got off school bus

GOL, Norway --
A child who had just gotten off a school bus is seen in dashcam footage getting nearly hit by a passing big-rig truck.

The heart-stopping near-disaster happened in Norway back in June, according to a report by news agency NRK.

The bus is seen stopped on the side of the road as four children deboard. Just as the bus takes off, two of the children try to cross the highway.

One of the children narrowly misses getting struck as the driver of the truck brakes hard.

No one was hurt from the incident.

Related Topics:
childrencaught on camerau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Massive melee at Cajon High School in IE under investigation
VIDEO: Riverside gunman sought by police
VIDEO: Lightning narrowly misses boy in Argentina
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking
More caught on camera
Top Stories
Palmdale abuse case: 'He had 8 months to save him'
4.7 earthquake rattles parts of South Bay
Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran announces retirement
Man killed in Mid-City shooting; police search for gunman
Death toll in Iran-Iraq earthquake rises to more than 400
Conservative speaker Ben Shapiro to speak at UCLA
Could Selena children's book dethrone 'Harry Potter'?
Man killed in South LA hit-run while celebrating child's birthday
Show More
Colin Kaepernick named GQ's 'Citizen of the Year'
Homicide investigation underway at Cal State San Marcos
49ers' Goodwin loses son due to pregnancy complications
1 killed, 2 injured after car goes over cliff in Angeles National Forest
Here's why people are talking about #BoycottKeurig
More News
Top Video
Palmdale abuse case: 'He had 8 months to save him'
Conservative speaker Ben Shapiro to speak at UCLA
Man killed in Mid-City shooting; police search for gunman
Death toll in Iran-Iraq earthquake rises to more than 400
More Video