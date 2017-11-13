A child who had just gotten off a school bus is seen in dashcam footage getting nearly hit by a passing big-rig truck.The heart-stopping near-disaster happened in Norway back in June, according to a report by news agency NRK.The bus is seen stopped on the side of the road as four children deboard. Just as the bus takes off, two of the children try to cross the highway.One of the children narrowly misses getting struck as the driver of the truck brakes hard.No one was hurt from the incident.