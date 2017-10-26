VIDEO: Off-duty New Jersey state trooper saves choking man

EMBED </>More Videos

Off-duty NJ State Trooper saves choking man. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on October 26, 2017. (WPVI)

ROCKAWAY TWP., N.J. --
An off-duty New Jersey state trooper saved a man who was choking on his meal.

Surveillance video shows the incident at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township in North Jersey on Sunday.

A man sitting at a table with a child began to show signs that he could not breathe.

Trooper Dennis Palaia, who was enjoying a day off with his son, noticed what was happening and rushed over without hesitation.

The trooper performed the Heimlich maneuver, allowing the man to breath normally again.

State police say the man is expected to make a full recovery.

Related Topics:
chokingrescueherou.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Panorama City resident opens fire on armed home invaders
IE man struck, killed by sheriff's car while chasing own stolen car
New details revealed in Sherri Papini's disappearance
Elderly resident forced to ground in Santa Fe Springs home invasion
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Immigrant girl with cerebral palsy detained after surgery
Kellogg's apologizes for Corn Pops box after racism complaint
Trump coy on what's coming out on JFK assassination
Show More
Dodgers lose to Astros, 7-6, in World Series Game 2
New treatment offers hope to lymphoma patients
Mark Halperin off air following sex harassment claims
Palmdale boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Mama bear, cub take stroll through Altadena school
More News
Top Video
IE man struck, killed by sheriff's car while chasing own stolen car
Elderly resident forced to ground in Santa Fe Springs home invasion
Panorama City resident opens fire on armed home invaders
Palmdale boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
More Video