Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera opening fire on a Riverside street.Riverside police said two groups of people were fighting outside of a bar in the 3500 block of University Avenue at about 3 a.m. on Oct. 15 when at least two people from the groups exchanged gunfire.When officers arrived, everyone had fled with no signs of victims.Video surveillance was later collected and shows one of the shooters. He is described as a black man who stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build and close-cut black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white emblem or logo, dark jeans and brown shoes.In the video, he appears to be with a woman described as Hispanic or white with medium height and build and red hair. She was seen wearing a black dress and red shoes.Anyone with information was asked to directly contact Detective Brett Stennett at (951) 353-7213 or bstennett@riversideca.gov. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can send an email to rpdtips@riversideca.gov.