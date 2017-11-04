VIDEO: Riverside shooting suspect opens fire, sought by police

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera opening fire on a Riverside street. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera opening fire on a Riverside street.

Riverside police said two groups of people were fighting outside of a bar in the 3500 block of University Avenue at about 3 a.m. on Oct. 15 when at least two people from the groups exchanged gunfire.

When officers arrived, everyone had fled with no signs of victims.

Video surveillance was later collected and shows one of the shooters. He is described as a black man who stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build and close-cut black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white emblem or logo, dark jeans and brown shoes.

In the video, he appears to be with a woman described as Hispanic or white with medium height and build and red hair. She was seen wearing a black dress and red shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to directly contact Detective Brett Stennett at (951) 353-7213 or bstennett@riversideca.gov. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can send an email to rpdtips@riversideca.gov.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingsurveillance videocaught on cameraRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Santa Monica party bus shooting suspects sought; 1 killed
Amber Alert suspect truck possibly spotted at LAX
BMW recalling more than 1M vehicles over fire risk
Man used ice cream truck to sexually assault kids
Suspect shot in Baldwin Park officer-involved shooting
SPONSORED: ABC7 SoCal Spotlight: Covered California
Serra statue vandalized at San Gabriel mission
'Lion King' actor recalls car crashing into his Granada Hills room
Show More
Netflix boots Kevin Spacey from 'House of Cards'
OC continues to take steps toward dismantling homeless encampments
Extra hour gained at end of daylight saving can affect your health
Anaheim Packing House offers a variety of sandwiches
Stolen-car suspect arrested at Alhambra school after chase
More News
Top Video
Santa Monica party bus shooting suspects sought; 1 killed
Amber Alert suspect truck possibly spotted at LAX
Fans celebrate unveiling of Selena's Hollywood Walk of Fame star
BMW recalling more than 1M vehicles over fire risk
More Video