Video shows good Samaritans stop man suspected of raping teen girl in Lancaster

EMBED </>More Videos

In newly released video, the heroic actions of good Samaritans was highlighted when they stopped a man who sexually assaulted a teen in Lancaster. (KABC)

By
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
In newly released video, the heroic actions of good Samaritans was highlighted when they stopped a man who sexually assaulted a teen in Lancaster.

The citizens cornered 42-year-old Joseph Cornett in May 2015 just moments after parishioners at a nearby church saw a naked 15-year-old victim running through the desert. She had been sexually assaulted in an abandoned mobile classroom.

The men filmed on their cellphones as they followed Cornett and waited for police to arrive. Cornett claimed it was all consensual.

"She's a prostitute. Girl's a prostitute, dude," Cornett said, right before he sped away in his vehicle.

As Cornett sped off, the good Samaritans followed. Investigators said the young girl was actually an innocent victim who was lured into Cornett's car when he told her he was a police officer arresting her for jaywalking.

She was one of two 15-year-old girls Cornett was convicted of kidnapping and raping.

In the video, the men then chase after Cornett.

"He just got stuck," one man is heard saying.

They cornered him and kept him in his car as he tried desperately to get out of the sand. The men never left his side and continued filming as Cornett continued to rev his engine.

When deputies arrived, they swarmed the vehicle and struggled to take him into custody. Cornett was finally subdued and a mask was put over his face as he spit on officers. Investigators said Cornett is HIV positive.

He is now behind bars, thanks to the actions of four men simply doing the right thing.

On Thursday, those men will receive the district attorney's Courageous Citizen Award.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rapeteenagerscaught on videogood samaritanarrestkidnappingLancasterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Dodgers' World Series dreams dashed as Astros take 1st-ever title
Reckless driving suspect leads authorities on chase through LA
Metal BBs, wooden bat used to torture Palmdale boy, prosecution says
Asian-American groups outraged over delayed suspension of Gurriel
Torrance Refinery activists warn residents about controversial chemical
Hollywood gym looks to put balance back in trendy workouts
Dermatologist recommends cheap drug store beauty products
Covered California rolls out open enrollment campaign
Show More
3 teens killed, 3 injured when SUV slams into tree in Oxnard
Caretaker arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Santa Ana
Lasorda has blunt message for Roberts
LA homeless would be paid to pick up trash under proposal
SoCal woman shares son's story to raise awareness of epilepsy
More News
Top Video
Dodgers' World Series dreams dashed as Astros take 1st-ever title
Reckless driving suspect leads authorities on chase through LA
Metal BBs, wooden bat used to torture Palmdale boy, prosecution says
CA drivers feeling pinch at the pump as new gas tax takes effect
More Video