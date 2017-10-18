3 suspects on the run after street corner murder and carjacking in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed suspects overpower women during carjacking (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston police released video showing four armed murder suspects toting rifles while trying to carjack a woman and her 11-month-old niece in a minivan.

The surveillance video shows the suspects ditching a wrecked car moments before trying to steal the vehicle Monday.

According to Houston police, the carjacking took place in the area of London Street near Cullen. Police said the suspects are linked to an earlier shooting nearby that killed 53-year-old Sam Johnson and injured 22-year-old Walter Fields.

Not all of the suspects made their way into the minivan. Police arrested 27-year-old Mertroy Harris, who ran away from the area on foot.

Mertroy Harris is charged with murder and felony deadly conduct.


He is facing charges of murder and felony deadly conduct.

Police released the surveillance video as part of their search for the remaining three suspects.

They urged anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Related Topics:
carjackingcaught on cameramurderhouston police departmentshootingTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
SoCal says goodbye to 'The Sound'
Divers removing 30-year-old junk reef off California coast
Museum of Ice Cream's sprinkle pool raises environmental concerns
New surveillance video shows San Fernando Valley 'ghost burglar'
Flu shows up early in SoCal
Dodgers lose to Cubs 3-2 in Game 4 of NLCS
Burbank debris basin cleared after La Tuna Fire to make way for mud
Show More
State Sen. Kevin de Leon officially launches US Senate bid
Newport Beach using fake coyotes to help deter sea lions
Suspect arrested after killing 3 co-workers in Maryland
Long Beach restaurant under fire for serving Popeyes chicken
Gas prices won't be impacted by Chevron Refinery fire
More News
Top Video
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Divers removing 30-year-old junk reef off California coast
Long Beach restaurant under fire for serving Popeyes chicken
Museum of Ice Cream's sprinkle pool raises environmental concerns
More Video