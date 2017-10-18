VIDEO: Thief swipes wallet from unknowing shopper near Grove

EMBED </>More Videos

A bold thief was caught on video swiping a wallet from a customer at a Whole Foods store near The Grove in the Fairfax District, and now police are warning people to keep their guard up. (LAPD)

By
FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A bold thief has targeted customers at a grocery store near The Grove in the Fairfax District, and now police are warning people to keep their guard up.

The Los Angeles Police Department recently released surveillance video of one of the incidents, which took place at a Whole Foods store on Sept. 10 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The footage shows one of the incidents. In the video, the thief casually walks up to a shopper, grabs a wallet from her purse and walks off.

"Suspect acts like a customer, walks by the purse and grabs the wallet from the purses," said Officer Mike Lopez.

Both victims were female shoppers who had placed their purses in their cart while shopping, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and black tennis shoes with white soles.

If you have any relevant information about this investigation, you're urged to contact Detective R. Hernandez or Detective J. Cardenas at (213) 922-8216. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
caught on videosurveillance videotheftlapdwhole foodsFairfaxLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Brush fires in Diamond Bar prompt closure of NB lanes on 57
Manhunt underway after 3 killed at Maryland office shooting
US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for
Fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo
Beaumont High School teacher arrested for alleged sex with student
Autopsy: Wife stabbed 123 times in cold medicine murder
SoCal victim in Vegas shooting gets special homecoming
Olympic gymnast accuses team doctor of molestation
Show More
Celtics star Hayward suffers horrific injury in opener
Simi Valley drops ordinance that kept sex offenders away from trick-or-treaters
Dodgers now 1 game from World Series with 6-1 win over Cubs
Every inch of Gabriel's body was bruised, nurse testifies
Glendale firefighter honored for helping Las Vegas victims
More News
Top Video
Brush fires in Diamond Bar prompt closure of NB lanes on 57
US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for
Fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo
Sneak peek inside the Broad's Infinity Mirrors exhibit in DTLA
More Video