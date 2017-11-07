  • LIVE VIDEO Officials provide updates on Texas shooting investigation
NETFLIX

Netflix customers warned of phishing email scam

EMBED </>More Videos

Beware of the Netflix email scam (KTRK)

Attention, Netflix subscribers! You may need to keep tabs on your email.

A new email scam is targeting millions of Netflix subscribers.

The email tells customers that their account is about to be canceled and that Netflix needs their billing information.

It then directs them to a fake Netflix website, where customers are asked to log in and enter their personal information.

Don't fall for it. Netflix says it's taking security measures to stop the scam.

Related Topics:
scamnetflixemailsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NETFLIX
Netflix boots Kevin Spacey from 'House of Cards'
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
Netflix's 'Narcos' location manager murdered in Mexico
T-Mobile offers free Netflix subscription
More netflix
Top Stories
Whittier liquor store clerk kills would-be robber in shootout
Reported rapes at CSUN nearly triple in 1 year
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
North Hollywood arsons: 2nd suspect arrested, LAFD says
Suspect surrenders after high-speed chase in LA County
How to fix iPhone glitch that's creating bizarre typos
Short chase ends in violent crash in North Hollywood
Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi
Show More
Defense begins case in death of tortured Palmdale boy
Video of Melania Trump, teens and K-pop star goes viral
Fire breaks out at Van Nuys church
'Hero' neighbor exchanged gunfire with Texas church shooter
Family of Simi Valley soldier who died in Afghanistan speaks out
More News
Top Video
Reported rapes at CSUN nearly triple in 1 year
Whittier liquor store clerk kills would-be robber in shootout
Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
More Video