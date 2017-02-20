WEATHER

1 lane back open as crews make progress on massive Studio City sinkhole

Crews on Monday were working around the clock and making progress to fix a sewer line at the site of a sinkhole in Studio City that swallowed two cars during a damaging rainstorm last week. (KABC)

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Crews on Monday were working around the clock and making progress to fix a sewer line at the site of a sinkhole in Studio City that swallowed two cars during a damaging rainstorm last week.

The goal was to open at least one lane in each direction on Laurel Canyon Boulevard. By 7 a.m., crews did just that.

The area, near Moorpark Street, was closed since Friday night when two cars plunged into the water-filled sinkhole, which left one woman injured.



The sinkhole was about 20 feet deep and 30 feet wide, but Los Angeles fire officials said they did not believe the hole was going to get bigger.

The project is expected to take a couple of weeks to complete.

City engineers said the sinkhole was caused by the excessive rain and a possible sewer failure.
