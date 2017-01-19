The first of three storms is soaking the Southland Thursday morning, bringing 1-2 inches of rain and snowfall in the mountains.Following on its heels is another, colder storm moving in Friday, then a heavier drenching is expected Sunday and Monday that could bring several more inches of rain and flooding in burn areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see about an inch of rain Thursday, with thunder in the morning and a high temperature of 61 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see heavier rainfall, with up to 2 inches and thunder in the morning. There will be a high temperature of 59 degrees.A cold weather alert has been issued for the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountain areas. The alert expires Tuesday for the Antelope Valley, while the mountains one expires Friday.Beaches will also see morning thunder and rain, with 3-6 foot surf and a high temperature of 60 degrees.Ocean and bay water advisories have been issued for the possibility of elevated bacteria in the water connected to storm and urban runoff.Mountains could see about 5-10 inches of snowfall at the 6,000-foot elevation, with thunder and a high temperature of only 34 degrees. More snow is expected on Friday, with a mix of rain and snow through the weekend.By the time the series of storms finishes, the mountains could see a total of two feet or more of snow at higher elevations.Anyone traveling to the mountains should make sure they have chains on their vehicles.Deserts will see rain and wind on Thursday with a high temperature of 52 degrees.