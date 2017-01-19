After intense rain, snow and flooding, SoCal braces for 2nd round of storms

The first of three storms to sweep through Southern California flooded parks and created dangerous driving conditions Thursday morning, but the second round heading to the region on Friday is expected to be even more powerful.Thursday morning's storm flooded Polliwog Park in Manhattan Beach, caused serious flooding at the Vero Lofts building on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, and created cascades of water in the Laurel Canyon area.In the mountains the storm brought snow, which created great skiing conditions but dangerous road conditions. Chains were required for vehicles heading into the San Bernardino Mountains.While the first round of the storms wreaked havoc, it appears to have just been a warm-up as the second storm is expected to pack even more wind, rain and snow.The second storm was expected to hit Ventura County by 4 a.m. and Los Angeles County by 7:30 a.m.A third storm is expected drench Southern California again Sunday and Monday, bringing 2-3 inches of rain and possible flooding in the burn areas.