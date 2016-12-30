Spotty showers will linger, but skies will be mostly clear for the rest of Friday in the Southland, which will be hit with another round of rain on New Year's Eve.Light rain will linger Friday afternoon and evening for the mountains and foothill areas, but the rest of the Southland will be mostly clear with a slight chance of patchy showers.The second storm is set to arrive in the region on Saturday, resulting in chilly temperatures and prompting a winter weather advisory that will expire as revelers ring in the new year at midnight.The rain is expected to arrive in Ventura County around 2 p.m. Saturday and hit Los Angeles County hard by 3 p.m. Pockets of moderate rain is expected to hit the Inland Empire, southern Orange County and the high desert areas around 6:30 p.m. Most of the rain is expected to be cleared out of the Southland before the ball drops at midnight.For the rest of Friday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temps the mid 60s with about a quarter-to-half an inch of rain.The valleys and Inland Empire will have a drastic cooldown as temperatures fall to the low 60s with about a quarter-to-half an inch of rain.The beaches will see surf of 2-5 feet, along with temps in the mid 60s and about a quarter inch of rain.The mountains will see about three-fourths to an inch of rain as highs only reach the low 40s. Elevations above 7,000 feet have the possibility of 2-5 inches of snow.The high desert will be colder with temperatures in the mid 50s along with about a quarter inch of rain.