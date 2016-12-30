  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
WEATHER

Another round of rain expected for Southern California for New Year's Eve
EMBED </>More News Videos

A low pressure system results in consistent and moderate rainfall for the Southland on Friday ahead of a second expected storm. (KABC)

Spotty showers will linger, but skies will be mostly clear for the rest of Friday in the Southland, which will be hit with another round of rain on New Year's Eve.

Light rain will linger Friday afternoon and evening for the mountains and foothill areas, but the rest of the Southland will be mostly clear with a slight chance of patchy showers.

The second storm is set to arrive in the region on Saturday, resulting in chilly temperatures and prompting a winter weather advisory that will expire as revelers ring in the new year at midnight.

The rain is expected to arrive in Ventura County around 2 p.m. Saturday and hit Los Angeles County hard by 3 p.m. Pockets of moderate rain is expected to hit the Inland Empire, southern Orange County and the high desert areas around 6:30 p.m. Most of the rain is expected to be cleared out of the Southland before the ball drops at midnight.

For the rest of Friday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temps the mid 60s with about a quarter-to-half an inch of rain.

The valleys and Inland Empire will have a drastic cooldown as temperatures fall to the low 60s with about a quarter-to-half an inch of rain.

The beaches will see surf of 2-5 feet, along with temps in the mid 60s and about a quarter inch of rain.

The mountains will see about three-fourths to an inch of rain as highs only reach the low 40s. Elevations above 7,000 feet have the possibility of 2-5 inches of snow.

The high desert will be colder with temperatures in the mid 50s along with about a quarter inch of rain.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
"
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
What is a nor'easter?
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Water levels rise at Lake Elsinore after years of drying up
More Weather
Top Stories
Man arrested in robberies, attempted sex assaults in Riverside
North Hollywood couple goes missing after planned trip to Big Sur
IE teen surprised with letter confirming US citizenship
How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
George Michael quietly donated to LA charity for years
Mom speaks out after losing twin boys in Watts house fire
2 men found shot to death inside car near Fontana park
Show More
Children donate park bench in the very spot their parents started dating 75 years ago
Teens arrested after allegedly robbing lemonade stand
Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds to have joint funeral
Child found safe after kidnapping outside South LA laundromat
Santa Paula restaurant owners say food trucks eating up business
More News
Top Video
George Michael quietly donated to LA charity for years
Mom speaks out after losing twin boys in Watts house fire
OC man overcomes gang life to become doctor
Child found safe after kidnapping outside South LA laundromat
More Video