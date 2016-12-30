WEATHER

Another round of rain expected for Southern California on New Year's Eve
More wet weather heads to Southern California just in time for New Year's Eve as cooler temps linger through the weekend.

Another round of wild weather hits Southern California on Saturday, dousing the Southland and bringing cool temps on New Year's Eve.

The storm coming down from Canada is bringing cold temperatures and up to a half inch of rain Saturday afternoon. The cool temps and moisture has prompted a winter weather advisory that will expire as revelers ring in the new year at midnight.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temps the high 50s with about a half inch of rain.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect temperatures in the mid 50s and about a half inch of rain.

The beaches will see surf of 2-4 feet, along with temps in the mid 50s and about a quarter-to-half an inch of rain.

The mountains will see about 5-10 inches of snow in elevations above 5,000 feet with wind gusts up to 35 mph as highs hit the upper 30s.

The high desert will be colder with temperatures in the high 40s along with about a quarter inch of rain. Snow showers are possible in the evening as lows will hover in the mid 30s.

