Another winter storm brings light rain to Southland

Southern California is not drying out anytime soon. Scattered rain is expected to cover the Southland on Monday, with highs in the low 60s.

Another winter storm is rolling across Southern California, bringing light rainfall that is expected to linger throughout Monday for most areas.

Gusty winds are expected in the mountain locations and the high desert and will return in force Wednesday following a lull on Tuesday.

Although the brunt of the storm will hit Northern California, the Southland will see light rain on Monday with a continued chance of some precipitation on Tuesday.

Rain totals for Los Angeles and Orange counties are expected to be around 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch amid a high temperature of 63 degrees. The low will be 54.

A 50 percent chance of precipitation is forecasted for the valleys and the Inland Empire, with 3/4 to 1 inch of rainfall. The high will climb to 63 degree before dropping to a low temperature of 51.

At the beaches, look for a 50 percent chance of rain as waves reach 4 to 7 feet. A high temperature of 62 is on tap. The low will be 56 degrees.

The storm will bring rain to the mountain areas but snow levels will remain at 8,000 feet. The high will reach 48 degrees before plummeting to a frosty low temperature of 34.

The deserts will be buffeted by winds of up to 45 mph amid a 40 percent chance of rain. The high temperature will be 63 degrees. The low will be 47.

