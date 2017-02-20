  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Another winter storm brings light to moderate rain to SoCal on Monday

Light to moderate rainfall is expected across the Southland on Monday as another storm traverses the region. (KABC)

Another winter storm is rolling across Southern California, bringing light to moderate rainfall that is expected to dissipate after Monday morning.

Gusty winds are expected to linger in the mountain locations and the high desert and will return in force Wednesday following a lull on Tuesday.

Although the brunt of the storm will hit north of the Southland, drivers in Los Angeles and Orange Counties will experience a wet morning commute on Monday. Rain totals will measure 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch amid a high temperature of 63 degrees. The low will be 54.

A 50 percent chance of precipitation is forecasted for the valleys and the Inland Empire, with 3/4 to 1 inch of rainfall. The high will climb to 63 degree before dropping to a low temperature of 51.

At the beaches, look for a 50 percent chance of rain as waves reach 4 to 7 feet. A high temperature of 62 is on tap. The low will be 56 degrees.

The storm will bring rain to the mountain areas but snow levels will remain at 8,000 feet. The high will reach 48 degrees before plummeting to a frosty low temperature of 34.

The deserts will be buffeted by winds of up to 45 mph amid a 40 percent chance of rain. The high temperature will be 63 degrees. The low will be 47.

