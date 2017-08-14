Even blowing bubbles in water is cooler in space.NASA astronaut Jack Fischer showed off a cool experiment aboard the International Space Station where he blew a large water bubble that covered his face.Fischer placed a straw inside a bottle of water. As he squeezed out the water in zero gravity, he blew in the straw, creating a huge bubble. As the bubble grew it covered his face. Fisher eventually popped the bubble, sending large droplets of water flying through the air.