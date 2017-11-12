WEATHER

At least 61 killed in 7.2 earthquake on Iran-Iraq border region

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2 struck in the region near the border between Iran and Iraq on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

TEHRAN, Iran --
A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the region along the border between Iran and Iraq on Sunday, killing at least 61 people and injuring 300 in Iran, an Iranian official said.

Iranian state TV said Iraqi officials had reported six deaths and 200 injuries inside Iraq, though there was no official comment from Iraq's government.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered 19 miles (31 kilometers) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja.

The Islamic Republic of Iran News Network quoted the head of the country's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, as saying at least 61 had been killed and 300 injured on Iran's side of the border.

Iranian state TV also said Iraqi officials reported at least six people dead inside Iraq, along with more than 50 people injured in Sulaymaniyah province and about 150 in Khanaquin city. No reports were immediately available from Iraq's government.

Koulivand earlier told a local television station that the earthquake knocked out electricity in Iran's western cities of Mehran and Ilam. He also said 35 rescue teams were providing assistance.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call with the Interior Ministry emphasized the need for maximum effort from officials.

Iranian social media was abuzz Sunday night with posts of people evacuating their homes, particularly in Kermanshah and Ghasr-e Shirin.

The semi-official Iranian ILNA news agency said at least 14 provinces in Iran had been affected by the earthquake.

Officials announced that schools in Kermanshah and Ilam provinces would be closed Monday because of the tremor.

Iran sits on many major fault lines and is prone to near-daily quakes. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherearthquakeu.s. & worldiraqiran
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Sunday
3.2-magnitude quake rattles West Athens area
Preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Anza
Residents in LA County burn areas prepare for possible rainstorm
More Weather
Top Stories
Hundreds march together for #MeToo rally in Hollywood
Veteran fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Orange
El Segundo murder-suicide under investigation
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Girl ID'd after fatal crash near Boyle Heights taco stand
Man walks with 200-pound cross to honor Texas shooting victims
Man killed in South LA hit-and-run; suspect sought
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain in China
Show More
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Ford completely revamps Expedition SUV for 2018
LASD deputies walk into South El Monte store, stop robbery in progress
1st awards of the season handed out at Oscar Governors Awards
Santa's Village packed full of new features for 2017
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos