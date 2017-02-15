WEATHER

With SoCal storm looming, here are some avalanche safety tips

EMBED </>More News Videos

With more snow on the way this weekend, safety experts are urging hikers and skiers in the backcountry to review avalanche safety rules. (KABC)

By
ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) --
With more snow on the way this weekend as a powerful storm threatens Southern California, safety experts are urging people who hike or snow in the backcountry to review their avalanche safety rules.

Allen Giernet, who runs the SoCal Snow Avalanche Center and teaches safety courses, recommends a few key pieces of equipment when heading out to snow-covered backcountry.

Among them: an emergency beacon, avalanche transceiver, collapsible shovel and probe. The equipment will help locate and rescue people who have become trapped in a snow avalanche.

"The rule of thumb is if you're buried more than six feet, the chance of survival is pretty slim," Giernet said.

Southern California rescue crews have been busy this winter rescuing people from avalanches at places like Mount Baldy during this season's heavy storms.


For additional tips on avalanche safety, see the video above.
Related Topics:
weatheravalanchesafetyski reportsnowSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
What to do after a tornado
Sunny skies, warm temps expected acroos SoCal on Wednesday
How to drive in dense fog
Mammoth Mountain slopes to stay open until July 4
More Weather
Top Stories
SoCal man devotes life to fostering terminally ill children
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
Man detained in connection with death of woman at Alhambra apartment complex
Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' in Seattle sues US over arrest
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Viola Davis in 'Fences'
US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News
Puzder withdrawing as Trump's nominee for labor secretary
Show More
San Bernardino teacher assaulted, carjacked at high school
Hollywood Bowl announces 2017 season schedule
IMAX opens new virtual-reality center in LA
Suspects sought in thefts of $500K in merchandise from Irvine businesses
Lockdowns lifted at 2 Simi Valley schools after report of person with rifle
More News
Top Video
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
IMAX opens new virtual-reality center in LA
Suspects sought in thefts of $500K in merchandise from Irvine businesses
Lockdowns lifted at 2 Simi Valley schools after report of person with rifle
More Video