ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) --With more snow on the way this weekend as a powerful storm threatens Southern California, safety experts are urging people who hike or snow in the backcountry to review their avalanche safety rules.
Allen Giernet, who runs the SoCal Snow Avalanche Center and teaches safety courses, recommends a few key pieces of equipment when heading out to snow-covered backcountry.
Among them: an emergency beacon, avalanche transceiver, collapsible shovel and probe. The equipment will help locate and rescue people who have become trapped in a snow avalanche.
"The rule of thumb is if you're buried more than six feet, the chance of survival is pretty slim," Giernet said.
Southern California rescue crews have been busy this winter rescuing people from avalanches at places like Mount Baldy during this season's heavy storms.
For additional tips on avalanche safety, see the video above.