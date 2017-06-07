WEATHER

Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting our world's coral reefs

EMBED </>More Videos

The oceans consist of over 70 percent of the Earth's surface, and preservation is key to our survival.

What is the world's largest source of protein, the source of 80 percent of the air we breathe, and covers 70 percent of the planet? The ocean.

World Oceans Day is June 8, a celebration and reminder of the ocean and the need to protect it and the life it carries. Almost 40 percent of the world's oceans have been impacted by pollution and over 100,000 marine creatures have lost their lives through plastic entanglement.

Even though we live on land, we need the ocean to live, and its up to us to help protect the animals who live in it as well.

The Atlantis Blue Project Foundation is working alongside the Disney Conservation Fund to develop innovative strategies to help protect marine life and protect and restore coral reefs in the Bahamas.

The foundations's efforts include a coral reef nursery, which is growing coral fragments to repopulate reefs where coral has been destroyed through disease, hurricanes, or bleaching.

The Atlantis Blue Project Foundation is also working to educate snorkelers and divers about the challenges that coral reefs face by assisting with the funding of a coral reef sculpture garden that brings together art, education, and coral reef conservation. The center piece sculpture, "Ocean Atlas," is the largest underwater sculpture in the world.

Presently, 10 percent of the Bahamas are part of Marine Protected Areas. The Atlantis Blue Project is assisting to preserve 20 percent of Bahamian waters by 2020.

"It's critical for us right now to protect what we have for future generations because with many ecosystems like coral reefs, we're on the brink of losing so much in terms of the diversity of life underwater and that's irreplaceable," Bahamas National Trust marine ecologist Craig Dahlgren said. "So now is the time that we need to act to protect things."

In honor of its 20th anniversary, the Disney Conservation Fund's "Reverse the Decline" campaign is working to help threatened species around the world through scientific research and community engagement. In addition to its work in the Caribbean to protect the shrinking Bahamian reefs, the DCF is also aiming to reverse the decline of sea life including sea turtles, sharks and rays.

To learn more about the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, visit their website.

For more on how you can help protect our oceans, visit the World Oceans Day website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheroceansocean conservationenvironment
Load Comments
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Wednesday
Check out this kitesurfing adventure
Forecasters predict killer 2017 hurricane season
How to eat pudding in space
More Weather
Top Stories
Child critically injured after being struck by stray bullet in Compton
Grandmother of missing South Pasadena boy speaks out for 1st time
NASA's new class of astronauts includes 2 with ties to SoCal
Comey to tell Senate Trump asked him to 'lift the cloud' of Russia probe
Suspect armed with AK-47 caught after chase in LA County
Man shot at Gardena gas station during robbery attempt
Bill Cosby's chief accuser denies romance before alleged assault
Show More
Trump to nominate ex-Justice official as new FBI director
Danny Dias of MTV's 'Road Rules' found dead in Brooklyn
Cocaine found in vending machine toys, police say
Woman sought in drugging, robbing of men met at Hollywood nightclub
Suspect killed, LAPD officer injured in Wilmington
More News
Top Video
Man shot at Gardena gas station during robbery attempt
Suspect armed with AK-47 caught after chase in LA County
12 killed in IS-claimed attacks on Iran's parliament, shrine
Woman gives birth to 13-pound baby
More Video