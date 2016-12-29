An area of low pressure moves into Southern California on Friday, bringing cloudy skies and a chance of rain.The rain is expected to hit Southern California for Friday's evening commute and linger into New Year's Eve, keeping temperatures cool through the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cooler conditions in the mid 60s on Friday with the possibility of a quarter-to-half an inch of rain.The valleys and Inland Empire will have a drastic cool down as temperatures fall to the low 60s with the possibility of a quarter-to-half an inch of rain.The beaches will see surf of 2-5 feet, along with temps in the mid 60s and the possibility of a quarter inch of rain.The mountains will have the possibility of three-fourths to an inch of rain as highs only reach the low 40s. Elevations above 7,000 feet have the possibility of 2-5 inches of snow.The high desert will be colder with temperatures in the mid 50s along with the possibility of a quarter inch of rain.