  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
WEATHER

Chances of flash flooding, more humidity expected in some parts of SoCal Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

There are chances heavy rain will hit hard in the Mountain and Desert areas of Southern California on Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
While some Southern California areas may see some relief from Tuesday's storm, Mountain and Desert areas may experience flash flooding amid hot temperatures on Wednesday.

A beach hazard alert was issued until 11 a.m. for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, the Los Angeles County coast and Ventura County coast.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for the Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, and Ventura County mountains.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will have a 20 percent chance of rain amid humid conditions, which will reach a high of 89 degrees.

The Valleys and Inland Empire may get a break from storm flooding, although there is a 20 percent chance of showers. Temperatures will remain hot in the upper 90s on Wednesday and triple-digit heat will follow on Thursday and Friday.

The beaches may also get some rainfall along with highs in the low 80s. Waves will be between 3 and 5 feet.

There is a 50 percent chance thunderstorms and flash flooding will occur in the mountain communities on Wednesday and Thursday. High temps will be in the mid-70s.

Desert areas are also at risk of flash flooding as there is a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to hit 99 degrees before 100-degree weather kicks in on Thursday.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Strong winds, hail lead to major street flooding in IE
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
Man and dog escape from flash flood
Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
More Weather
Top Stories
Strong winds, hail lead to major street flooding in IE
VIDEO: Irvine 4-year-old, nanny find burglar inside home
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
ICE raids targeting families net 650 arrests
Report says Trump called White House a 'dump'
Search suspended for missing couple in Joshua Tree
South Pasadena father pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son
Mom of man shot by deputies in Ladera Heights says son was mentally ill
Show More
Kathy Griffin shaves head
Woman burned by flash while trying to blow out popular candle
WATCH: Mako shark surprises passengers aboard boat in OC
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Man kills self after firing at Chinese consulate in LA
More News
Top Video
Strong winds, hail lead to major street flooding in IE
VIDEO: Irvine 4-year-old, nanny find burglar inside home
South Pasadena father pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son
Man kills self after firing at Chinese consulate in LA
More Video