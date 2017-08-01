While some Southern California areas may see some relief from Tuesday's storm, Mountain and Desert areas may experience flash flooding amid hot temperatures on Wednesday.A beach hazard alert was issued until 11 a.m. for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, the Los Angeles County coast and Ventura County coast.A flash flood watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for the Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, and Ventura County mountains.Los Angeles and Orange counties will have a 20 percent chance of rain amid humid conditions, which will reach a high of 89 degrees.The Valleys and Inland Empire may get a break from storm flooding, although there is a 20 percent chance of showers. Temperatures will remain hot in the upper 90s on Wednesday and triple-digit heat will follow on Thursday and Friday.The beaches may also get some rainfall along with highs in the low 80s. Waves will be between 3 and 5 feet.There is a 50 percent chance thunderstorms and flash flooding will occur in the mountain communities on Wednesday and Thursday. High temps will be in the mid-70s.Desert areas are also at risk of flash flooding as there is a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to hit 99 degrees before 100-degree weather kicks in on Thursday.