Clear skies, cool temps expected amid strong winds in SoCal on Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southern Californians can look forward to clear skies amid chilly temperatures and strong winds on Thursday.

The region is expected to see two clear, cool days before some showers return for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies on Thursday, with a high temperature of 67 degrees and canyon winds up to 35 mph. Saturday will see a 40 percent chance of rain, and showers could return on Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunny skies and 68 degrees on Thursday, with canyon winds up to 30 mph.

Beaches will see a high of 63, with 3-6 foot surf.

Mountains will be colder, with 1-3 inches of snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning above 6,000 feet. The mountain areas will see a high of only 45 degrees on Thursday, dropping to 45 overnight. A light snowfall returns above 7,000 feet on Saturday.

Deserts will see breezy conditions with a high of 63 on Thursday, warming to 71 on Friday before a slight chance of showers on Saturday.

