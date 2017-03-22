A cold front will bring thunderstorms and windy conditions as it makes its way across Southern California on Wednesday.The storms are expected to begin dousing the high desert areas in the afternoon before moving through the Santa Clarita Valley and the mountain areas in the evening.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 60 percent chance of showers, with a high temperature of 64 degrees and a low of 56. Thursday and Friday should bring a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s, with showers possibly returning on Saturday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a chance of rain and thunder on Wednesday, with a high of 63. The low temperature will be 52 degrees.Beaches could also see some rain, with 3-6 foot surf and a high temperature of 61 degrees. The low will drop to 55.Mountains will be colder, with a high of just 45 and 1-3 inches of snow possible at the 6,500 foot elevation level. Expect a frigid low temperature of 32 degrees.Deserts will see some showers and thunder, with a high temperature of 59 degrees. The low will be 47.