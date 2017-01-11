While the wet weather made its way out of Southern California late Wednesday afternoon, a colder and more-intense storm system is set to arrive Thursday morning, also bringing showers and dropping snow levels to around 4,000 feet.Following a soggy morning, Los Angeles and Orange counties could see a daily total of up to three-quarters of an inch of rain. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s overnight.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect scattered showers throughout the evening. Temps will drop to the upper 40s overnight.Beaches will remain cool as temps touch the mid 50s overnight. The surf will continue from the west with 3-6 foot breakers. The chilly, wet weather is expected to last through Friday morning.Mountains areas could get about 3 to 6 inches of new snowfall as a result of the back-to-back storm systems. Temperatures will dip into the high 20s overnight.Deserts will remain chilly and wet as temps drop into the mid 40s overnight. Rain is expected to last until Friday afternoon.Stormy conditions are expected to clear by Saturday morning in most parts of the Southland.