Cool night expected as rain storm moves out of SoCal

A small storm system keeps temperatures in the low 60s for many parts of the Southland. Scattered showers linger Friday evening for some mountain and foothill areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see mostly clear evening skies with highs in the low 60s.Beaches communities will have a cool night with highs in the low 60s, which will dip down into the low 50s overnight.A high surf advisory has been issued until 6 p.m. Saturday. Surf is expected to be between 4 and 7 feet and peaking as high as 8 feet in some areas.The mountains may see some lingering showers that will eventually clear by the late evening hours. Highs will be in the low 40s.Desert areas will see mostly clear night skies with temperatures in the upper 50s that will dip into the mid-40s overnight.Another storm is expected to bring some rain to Southern California on Monday.