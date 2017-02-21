WEATHER

Cool temperatures, partly sunny skies expected across Southern California on Wednesday

Cool temperatures and partly sunny skies are in store for the Southland on Wednesday as a lull between rainstorms continues.

Southern Californians can expect cooler temperatures and partly sunny skies on Wednesday as a cold front makes its way through the region and a days-long lull between rainstorms continues.

After some early morning fog, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cloudy conditions amid a high temperature of 63 degrees. The low will be 51.

In the valleys and the Inland Empire, gusty winds will reach speeds of up to 30 mph in the canyons. Look for a high of 61 before the temperature plunges to 45 degrees.

Partial sunshine is on tap for the beaches, where waves will be 3 to 6 feet high as the high temperature climbs to 61. The low will be 52.

Gusty winds of up to 45 mph will blow through the passes in the mountain areas. The high will be a mere 43 before plummeting to a low temperature of 27 degrees.

Clear skies and mild conditions are forecasted for the deserts, where the high will be 56 degrees. The low temperature will be 41.

(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
