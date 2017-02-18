Crews clean mudslide as parts of 5 Fwy remain closed in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Portions of the 5 Freeway remain closed Saturday after a large storm caused a small mudslide and flooded a stretch of it in Sun Valley.
The freeway was closed Friday afternoon when about 2 to 3 feet of water caused flooding near the Sheldon Street exits. Semi-trucks and other vehicles struggled to make it across the flooded road, but some ended up stranded and were pulled out the next morning.
By Saturday morning, all lanes on the southbound side were reopened while only two lanes were opened on the northbound side.
During the closures, an embankment along the Sunland Boulevard offramp on the northbound side gave way, causing a mudslide to flow onto the freeway.
Crews worked to clear the muddy mess, but there was no estimate on when the stretch of freeway would be reopened.