LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The high winds left behind a trail of destruction and debris as trees toppled onto cars and power was knocked out to thousands in parts of Los Angeles late Monday evening.
City utility crews worked throughout the night and into Tuesday morning to restore power and clean up the debris. More than 13,000 customers in the area lost power due to the strong Santa Ana winds, officials said.
The neighborhoods hit the hardest included Valley Village, Sherman Oaks, Mid-City and Hollywood.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said thousands of customers remained without power early Tuesday morning.
