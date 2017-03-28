WEATHER

Crews work to clean up wind damage in Los Angeles, restore power

Crews worked to clean up damage and restore power after howling Santa Ana winds whipped through Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The high winds left behind a trail of destruction and debris as trees toppled onto cars and power was knocked out to thousands in parts of Los Angeles late Monday evening.

City utility crews worked throughout the night and into Tuesday morning to restore power and clean up the debris. More than 13,000 customers in the area lost power due to the strong Santa Ana winds, officials said.

The neighborhoods hit the hardest included Valley Village, Sherman Oaks, Mid-City and Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said thousands of customers remained without power early Tuesday morning.

In the video player above, ABC7's Darsha Philips shows us the efforts to clean up a toppled tree in Sherman Oaks.
