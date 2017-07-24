One tourist is sharing a video of a group getting up close and personal with a black bear as proof that you can go too far to get that perfect vacation pic.
Philip deRoo and his group, who were vacationing in Algonquin Park, Canada, stayed inside their vehicle when they spotted fellow tourists gawking at the bear. The other tourists can be seen snapping photos and observing from just a few feet below.
"Little kids, just running around ... it's just bizarre. 'Look at the nature!'" a woman can be heard saying from inside the car.
The group inside the car continues to marvel at the people standing close to the bear throughout the video. They shared it on YouTube with the title, "Don't Do This If You See a Black Bear in The Wild. Algonquin Park Canada is NOT a Petting Zoo."
DeRoo's group followed the recommendations of the nonprofit Friends of Algonquin Park. They advise against approaching wild bears and say you should get in your car as a precaution if at all possible.
