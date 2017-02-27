WEATHER

Get the ABC7/AccuWeather app for minute-by-minute forecasting today!

ABC7 has partnered with AccuWeather to help you stay connected to the best in weather! The ABC7 Mega Doppler app is switching to the award-winning free ABC7/AccuWeather app featuring the new AccuWeather MinuteCast®, the leading minute-by-minute precipitation forecast, hyper-localized to your exact street address. AccuWeather offers the weather with the same Superior Accuracy™ and immersive experience across Android and iPhone.

Switching is easy. Simply download the free ABC7/AccuWeather app today to receive up-to-the minute weather alerts for your region. Your ABC7 Mega Doppler app will shut down on April 15.


ABC7 and AccuWeather offer MinuteCast, providing the only global minute-by-minute precipitation forecast for Southern California, right down to your street address. This feature is available for over a dozen countries on three continents.

The app's pleasing design lets you take advantage of your mobile device to present weather data in customizable ways. The app also offers pinpoint location forecasts and saved favorite locations for quick forecasting. AccuWeather's hourly, daily and 15-day forecasts can be integrated with your calendar with localized weather for more than 3 million locations.

Download the free ABC7/AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today! Your ABC7 Mega Doppler app will be shut down on April 15.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherstormsnowrainsevere weatherappheatheat waveflooding
Load Comments
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Thursday
Bioluminescence lights Tasmania beaches
Truck falls through ice while driving on lake
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
More Weather
Top Stories
Deputy injured in Hesperia shooting; suspect at large
Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home burglarized
McDonald's says account 'compromised' after Trump tweet
Woman found dead in Victorville park after reports of beating
Family remembers 5-year-old killed in South LA hit-run
Trump budget slashes agencies to focus on wall, defense
Student arrested after shots fired at French high school
Show More
El Capitan Theatre brings 'Beauty and the Beast' to life
19-year-old driver shot in head in Westlake District
Happy Panda Day!
Students spend spring break volunteering to install solar panels
CA launches new website to measure progress of schools, districts
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos