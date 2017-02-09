WEATHER

Drought restrictions to remain in place despite California's intense rain

EMBED </>More News Videos

The State Water Resources Control Board extended the state's emergency drought regulations despite state's intense rainfall on Wednesday. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
After years of drought, California is finally getting an abundance of rainfall, but on Wednesday, the State Water Resources Control Board extended the state's emergency drought regulations.

The debate over California's current water supply has grown contentious. Snowpack over the winter has been exceptional, with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power saying it sits at 182 percent of normal.

Last winter, California reservoirs were dramatically low, but this year they are filled. Because of what people are seeing, some said it totally made sense to rollback state drought limits rather than keep them in place.

"I'm concerned that the state of California is going to be looked upon as giving 'fake news' to many people thinking that there's still a drought when it's evaporated away," said David Breninger, with the Mountain Counties Water Resources Association.

The state's drought controls, which were initially mandated by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2014, were relaxed last year, and local water districts were left to set their own conservation levels.

While some believe the state is no longer in a drought, other people worry the recent rains aren't enough to erase years of a parched state.

"This is the first year we've had this amount of rain in a really, really long time. So let's just pray for more rain, and maybe in a year or two, when it's consistent, then let's think about that," Atwater Village resident Rheena Mae said.

On Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor released a new image of the current conditions in the state after another rain storm hit this week.

Now only parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, along with a small northeastern portion of Los Angeles County still face extreme drought conditions. As for the rest of the state, much of it, including SoCal, face severe to moderate drought conditions.

This image shows the current drought conditions in California as of Feb. 7, 2017, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Related Topics:
weatherdroughtcalifornia waterwaterwater conservationlawsjerry brownCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
Powerful, fast-moving snowstorm pounding Northeast
Weather forecast for Southern California on Thursday
How to prepare for a snowstorm
More Weather
Top Stories
LA man says Israeli girlfriend w/ valid visa wrongfully deported
Suspect sought in Long Beach senior complex robberies, sexual assault
Powerful, fast-moving snowstorm pounding Northeast
Secret Good Samaritan pays firefighters' grocery bill
Mountain lion attacks, kills family's poodle outside Glendale home
Massive Virgin of Guadalupe mural drawing admirers in Corona
Shooting suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in South LA
Show More
Lady Gaga tells critics 'I'm proud of my body'
5 numbers to know to determine heart disease risk
Stephen Curry disagrees with Under Armour CEO about Donald Trump
Man's body found near Mount Baldy area where hiker went missing
Muscoy man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 men
More News
Top Video
Suspect sought in Long Beach senior complex robberies, sexual assault
Secret Good Samaritan pays firefighters' grocery bill
Powerful, fast-moving snowstorm pounding Northeast
Mountain lion attacks, kills family's poodle outside Glendale home
More Video