Dry, cold Christmas expected
Christmas Day should be dry but cold in most low-lying parts of Southern California.

Christmas should be dry but cold in most parts of the Southland, but another rain storm could be heading in later in the week.

The return of rain is possible in the area by Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a chilly Christmas, with partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 60 degrees during the day, falling to 40 overnight.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning frost with clouds and a high of 56 degrees, dropping to 36 overnight.

Beaches will see west surf in the 3-6 feet range, with a high of 61 degrees and overnight low of 42.

Mountain communities will see very cold temperatures on Christmas, with a high of only 26 degrees, dropping to 14 overnight.

Deserts will see 46 during the day with morning frost, dropping to 27 overnight.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts
