Evacuation orders issued for multiple SoCal burn areas

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --From Santa Barbara to Orange County, mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders have been issued in advance of a powerful storm that is expected to slam Southern California on Sunday.
Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in Santa Clarita and Duarte living in areas affected by recent wildfires.
In Santa Barbara, an evacuation warning was issued for residents in the Sherpa Fire burn areas - meaning they should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice if the order is given.
A voluntary evacuation order was issued for the Silverado Canyon area in Orange County starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. The advisory is for homes east of 30311 Silverado Canyon Road. An evacuation center was set up at the Silverado Community Center opening at 9 a.m.
In Ventura County, a voluntary evacuation order was in place for residents in Camarillo Springs, Divisions A,B,C and D. A Red Cross shelter was set up at the Leisure Village Recreation Building, 1200 Leisure Village Dr., Camarillo.
In Glendora, a voluntary evacuation order was in place starting Sunday at 8 a.m. for areas impacted by the Colby Fire. That represents about 1,000 homes north of Sierra Madre Avenue.
In Santa Clarita, about 120 homes in areas damaged by the Sand Fire have been ordered to evacuate. Los Angeles County officials are asking residents in the Sand Fire burn area to evacuate by 10 p.m. Saturday. They are concerned that debris flows could restrict the access of emergency officials to rescue people threatened by mudslides.
An evacuation center has been opened at Canyon High School, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita
Animals may be taken to the Castaic Animal Shelter at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic.
In Duarte, the evacuation orders for communities affected by the Fish Fire take effect Sunday. Volunteers are going door-to-door Saturday night to alert residents.
The city is opening the Duarte Community Cneter, 1600 Huntington Dr., as an evacuation center starting Sunday at 7 a.m. Meals will be provided, but residents are advised to bring medication and other supplies they may need for a 48-hour period.
Fish Fire Area Storm Update: Fish Fire Homes Under Mandatory Evacuation Starting Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7 am https://t.co/b8UOU9bpgS— CityofDuarte (@CityofDuarte) January 22, 2017
Flash flood warnings are in place Sunday for many parts of Southern California.
Forecasters expect 2-4 inches in many parts of the region and possibly 3-6 inches in foothill and mountain areas.