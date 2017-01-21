WEATHER

Evacuation orders issued for Santa Clarita burn areas

Heavy mud flowed around k-rails set up near Duarte hillsides.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Storm-related evacuation orders were issued for about 120 homes in Santa Clarita in areas damaged by the Sand Fire.

A heavy rain storm is moving into Southern California overnight and officials are concerned about mudslides in hillside areas damaged by recent fires.

Los Angeles County officials are asking residents in the Sand Fire burn area to evacuate by 10 p.m. Saturday. They are concerned that debris flows could restrict the access of emergency officials to rescue people threatened by mudslides.

An evacuation center has been opened at Canyon High School, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita

Animals may be taken to the Castaic Animal Shelter at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic.

More information is also available from the LA County website.
