Evacuation orders issued for Santa Clarita, Duarte burn areas

Storm-related evacuation orders were issued for some Southern California communities in advance of a powerful storm that is expected to slam the region Sunday.Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in Santa Clarita and Duarte living in areas affected by recent wildfires.In Santa Clarita, about 120 homes in areas damaged by the Sand Fire have been ordered to evacuate.Los Angeles County officials are asking residents in the Sand Fire burn area to evacuate by 10 p.m. Saturday. They are concerned that debris flows could restrict the access of emergency officials to rescue people threatened by mudslides.An evacuation center has been opened at Canyon High School, 19300 Nadal St., Santa ClaritaAnimals may be taken to the Castaic Animal Shelter at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic.In Duarte, the evacuation orders for communities affected by the Fish Fire take effect Sunday. Volunteers are going door-to-door Saturday night to alert residents.The city is opening the Duarte Community Cneter, 1600 Huntington Dr., as an evacuation center starting Sunday at 7 a.m. Meals will be provided, but residents are advised to bring medication and other supplies they may need for a 48-hour period.More information is also available from the LA County website. Flash flood warnings are in place Sunday for many parts of Southern California.Forecasters expect 2-4 inches in many parts of the region and possibly 3-6 inches in foothill and mountain areas.Other communities, such as Duarte, are also preparing for possible evacuations.