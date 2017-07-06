WEATHER

Excessive heat expected all weekend across SoCal

A heatwave is continuing with hot and humid conditions on Thursday. Southern Californians can expect triple-digit temps in some parts.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A heat wave continues to bring humid and hot conditions to most areas of the Southland with highs in the 80s and triple digits.

Heat advisories are in effect across many parts of the Southland as well as excessive heat warnings that expire at the end of the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will experience patchy morning fog that will dissipate to sunny skies and warm temps in the upper 80s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see another hot day with temperatures hovering in the low triple digits.

Beach communities will be partly foggy in the morning with warm temperatures in the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Mountain areas will have a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and warm temperatures hovering in the low 80s.

Deserts will continue to see high temperatures in the low 100s. There's a slight chance for thunderstorms.

