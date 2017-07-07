A heat wave continues to bring humid and hot conditions to most areas of the Southland with highs from the 80s to triple digits in some parts.Excessive heat warnings were issued on Friday and are expected to last through at least 9 p.m. Saturday. The warnings affect several areas of Southern California, including mountain areas, the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.Heat advisories were also in effect in the Inland Empire areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties will experience extreme heat with temps in the upper 90s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see another sweltering day with temperatures as high as 108 degrees on Friday.Beach communities will see warm temperatures around 82 degrees.Mountain areas will have a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and hotter temperatures around the high 80s.Deserts will continue to see temperatures reaching up to 109 by Saturday. There's also a slight chance for thunderstorms.