Fierce winds topple big rig on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Fierce winds knocked over a big rig along the 15 Freeway in Fontana on Tuesday amid blustery conditions. (KABC)

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Fierce winds knocked over a big rig along the 15 Freeway in Fontana on Tuesday amid blustery conditions.

A wind advisory was set to expire for most of the Southland around 3 p.m. However, pockets of strong gusts were expected in some areas.

The big rig toppled over on the northbound side of the freeway just past Duncan Canyon Road around 7:30 a.m.

It initially blocked three lanes, but all lanes have since reopened and the vehicle was moved to the shoulder. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.

In a strange way, the downed big rig might have been a good thing for other drivers.

One truck driver said as soon as he saw that toppled big rig, that's when he knew it was time to pull over. In fact, more than half a dozen truckers pulled their vehicles to the shoulder in the area as a precaution.

"Just really bad winds. If you have no weight in the back of your truck, you get tossed over. It's pretty much about the safety of everybody else on the road, and it's best to be pulled over on the side and just wait it out," one driver said.

