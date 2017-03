Flash flood warning issued for northern LA Wednesday

Lightning was spotted in the Santa Clarita area as authorities issued a flash flood warning for northern Los Angeles County on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

A flash flood warning was issued for north central Los Angeles County until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.Heavy rain, lightning and hail has been observed in the area, according to the National Weather Service and local residents.The NWS said the flash flood warning applies particularly to the Sand Fire burn area in Santa Clarita.A flash flood warning means flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring already, according to the NWS. Residents in affected areas should take precautions to protect themselves and their property.But after the rain clears out Wednesday, SoCal should expect to see two clear, cool days before some showers return for the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies on Thursday, with a high temperature of 67 degrees and canyon winds up to 35 mph. Saturday will see a 40 percent chance of rain, and showers could return on Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunny skies and 68 degrees on Thursday, with canyon winds up to 30 mph.Beaches will see a high of 63, with 3-6 foot surf.Mountains will be colder, with 1-3 inches of snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning above 6,000 feet. The mountain areas will see a high of only 45 degrees on Thursday, dropping to 45 overnight. A light snowfall returns above 7,000 feet on Saturday.Deserts will see breezy conditions with a high of 63 on Thursday, warming to 71 on Friday before a slight chance of showers on Saturday.