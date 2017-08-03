EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2273740" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire rescue crews airlifted a man to safety after his pickup truck got stuck in an Acton flash flood.

A sudden downpour triggered a flash flood in Acton that stopped a Metrolink train, washed out roads, trapped cars in a river of mud and overflowed onto the southbound 14 Freeway Thursday afternoon.About 200 people were stuck on the Metrolink train, which was stopped after the water eroded part of the track. The train itself and its passengers did not appear to be in any immediate danger, but rescue crews were working on a plan to evacuate them from the train.Scott Johnson, with Metrolink, told Eyewitness News that the Antelope Valley Line train 215 originated at Union Station in Los Angeles and was heading toward Lancaster. As the train passed through the Via Princessa Station, heading toward Acton, a section of tracks were washed out by the flood waters.Johnson said the train then tried to head back to the station, but another portion of tracks was affected by the flood waters.He said the plan was to move the train back to the Via Princessa Station with the passengers and anyone who needed to go to other parts of Acton, Palmdale, or Lancaster would be given an alternate form of transportation.Stations along the corridor would be affected, according to Johnson, with at least 1,000 people total on about four trains being delayed as the train moved back.While the train was stranded between tracks, Johnson said there were no safe areas to detrain passengers unless they needed to get off in which case firefighters helped them out.Johnson added that the tracks issue would continue to affect people commuting Friday morning, especially people in Lancaster and Palmdale.The rushing water washed out the intersection at Red Rover Mine Road and Sierra Highway, and then overflowed onto the 14. Cars continued trying to cross over the growing stream and avoid being washed away.A pickup truck was seen stuck in the rushing waters. The driver climbed out of the truck and waited on the roof for rescue crews to arrive as water rushed by.Eventually a rescue crew helicoptered in, lowering a firefighter to hoist the man up to safety, avoiding some power lines in the area.Syracuse Avenue turned into a raging river of mud.Other cars were seen getting stuck in water at least 3-4 feet deep.The backyards of some homes and fences were also overwhelmed by water.The storm at one point rose 50,000 feet into the atmosphere and dumped three inches of rain in one hour on the Acton area along with some hail, according to ABC7 meteorologist Dallas Raines.