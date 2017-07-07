EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2193986" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Santa Clarita took a variety of measures Friday to deal with heat wave that pummeled the Southland.

Temperatures shot past 100 degrees in the Inland Empire Friday, breaking records, raising the potential for brush fires and leaving people in the area desperate to cool off.The temperature hit 109 degrees in Riverside and broke a 104-year-old record. The mercury also hit 109 degrees in Woodland Hills, shattering the old record of 108 degrees set in 2006.Desert heat broke records today as well. Palm Springs reached 122 degrees, Indio hit 119 and Thermal peaked at 121 degrees.The National Weather Service expects to see heat records set or matched Friday in parts of the Los Angeles Basin. It issued an excessive heat warning in the valleys and more inland parts of the area.The blistering, potentially life-threatening heat caused people around Southern California to cool off in a variety of ways. Some communities opened up cooling centers across Canyon Country."You can read a book, you can play some games, you can get on the computer and have more of sanctuary to be cool and to be safe so you don't experience any of the heat related issues that will occur," said librarian Matthew HorttTemperatures reached as high as 103 degrees in the San Gabriel Valley Friday. Local dog owners watched their pets congregate under a big tree to beat the heat in a popular off-leash park in Pasadena."We try to come a little earlier during the very hot days for the dogs sake, so they can get their play in because then they sleep all afternoon after that," said dog owner Ann Voyer.A Home Depot in Monrovia made sure "fans and portable air conditioners" were easy to find by the store's front entrance.Some people in the Inland Empire also went to higher elevations to cool off, such as Sarah Parvin from Yucaipa and her dog, Alex. They spent some time together in a cool river."It's either this or staying inside," said Parvin.Health experts continue to caution people to not overexert themselves, check on older neighbors and relatives and to stay hydrated.