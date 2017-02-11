Heavy rains and hail are hitting parts of the Southland Saturday afternoon as a scattered storm system moves through the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will continue to see scattered bouts of rain most of Saturday, up to 60 percent in foothill areas, with a high temperature of 64 degrees.A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the Sand Fire burn area in the Santa Clarita Valley until 5:30 p.m.Valleys and the Inland Empire will experience light to moderate showers, with a high temperature of 62 degrees.Beaches may see some rain, with 3-6 foot surf out of the west and a high temperature of 62 degrees.Mountain communities will experience some wet weather, with some snow above 7,000 foot elevation and a high temperature of only 42 degrees.Deserts could still some rain, but most of it will clear up by the evening. Highs will be in the mid-50s and overnight temps will hit 42 degrees.By Sunday, skies will clear up and the Santa Ana winds will bring warmer temperatures, with strong gusts in mountain passes and canyons.