Heavy rains and hail are hitting parts of the Southland Saturday afternoon as a scattered storm system moves through the region.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will continue to see scattered bouts of rain most of Saturday, up to 60 percent in foothill areas, with a high temperature of 64 degrees.
A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the Sand Fire burn area in the Santa Clarita Valley until 5:30 p.m.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will experience light to moderate showers, with a high temperature of 62 degrees.
Beaches may see some rain, with 3-6 foot surf out of the west and a high temperature of 62 degrees.
Mountain communities will experience some wet weather, with some snow above 7,000 foot elevation and a high temperature of only 42 degrees.
Deserts could still some rain, but most of it will clear up by the evening. Highs will be in the mid-50s and overnight temps will hit 42 degrees.
By Sunday, skies will clear up and the Santa Ana winds will bring warmer temperatures, with strong gusts in mountain passes and canyons.
