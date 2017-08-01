Parts of the Southland are seeing strong showers and monster thunderstorms as monsoonal moisture continues to drive temperatures and humidity levels up. The heavy rain is expected to continue in the Inland Empire through Tuesday night, along with more lightning and thunder.The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Riverside and Orange counties that is expected to last at least until 6:45 p.m.Heavy rain, strong winds, lightning and thunder were hitting several parts of the Inland Empire as temps reached a sweltering 99 degrees in some parts. The mix of rain and heat has led to high humidity in the area.Cities impacted by the damaging rain include San Jacinto, Moreno Valley, Riverside, March Airforce Base, Woodcrest, Lake Mathews, Sun City and Temescal, the NWS said.Los Angeles and Orange Counties also experienced some rain amid humid conditions and highs in the upper 80s. Several OC cities are seeing pea-size hail, lightning and winds in excess of 35 mph. Cities impacted include Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Orange and more.The beaches are humid and experiencing lightning with waves of 3 feet to 6 feet. There is a high temperature of 79 degrees and a low of 67.Thunderstorms and temps in the upper 80s are hitting the mountain communities, where air quality will be unhealthy for all.In the desert areas, some rain is dropping down amid humid conditions and a high temperature of 105 degrees.A flash flood warning was in effect for Inyo County until 7:15 p.m.