Heavy snow, fog blanket Inland Empire mountains

In mountain communities of the Inland Empire, Friday's storm brought heavy snow, rain and wind.Falling trees, rocks and mud shut down surface streets and freeways, bringing traffic to a standstill on major thoroughfares.Along the Cajon Pass, drivers had to brave heavy fog, rain and wind. At one point, a mudslide shut down the northbound 15 near Cajon Junction, as crews worked to clear the blockage.Near Wrightwood, the snow was heavy, requiring the use of chains, but the strong winds prevented skiing at the Mountain High resort.More snow is expected when an even stronger storm hits by Sunday.