Heavy snow, fog blanket Inland Empire mountains
With high winds keeping ski resorts empty, some people in the Inland Empire found their own ways to enjoy the heavy snow. (KABC)

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
In mountain communities of the Inland Empire, Friday's storm brought heavy snow, rain and wind.

Falling trees, rocks and mud shut down surface streets and freeways, bringing traffic to a standstill on major thoroughfares.

Along the Cajon Pass, drivers had to brave heavy fog, rain and wind. At one point, a mudslide shut down the northbound 15 near Cajon Junction, as crews worked to clear the blockage.

Near Wrightwood, the snow was heavy, requiring the use of chains, but the strong winds prevented skiing at the Mountain High resort.

More snow is expected when an even stronger storm hits by Sunday.
