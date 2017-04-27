High winds topple trees, knock out power to parts of Southern California

Power was knocked out for several blocks near Normandie Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Howling winds wreaked havoc in Southern California as downed trees and power lines created dangerous conditions late Thursday evening.A high wind advisory was in place for areas such as Santa Clarita, San Fernando and Antelope valleys.A large tree was toppled in the 11100 block of Freeman Avenue in Inglewood and appeared to cause damage to a car and part of a fence.A large power outage was spotted near Normandie Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard in Los Angeles.Gusty conditions will persist in Southern California through Saturday.