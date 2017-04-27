High winds topple trees, knock out power to parts of Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Howling winds wreaked havoc in Southern California as downed trees and power lines created dangerous conditions late Thursday evening.
A high wind advisory was in place for areas such as Santa Clarita, San Fernando and Antelope valleys.
A large tree was toppled in the 11100 block of Freeman Avenue in Inglewood and appeared to cause damage to a car and part of a fence.
A large power outage was spotted near Normandie Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard in Los Angeles.
Gusty conditions will persist in Southern California through Saturday.