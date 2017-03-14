WEATHER

Images from the March 2017 blizzard

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kabc"><span>kabc</span></div><span class="caption-text">A crew of snow shovelers work as a snowstorm sweeps through Times Square, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo&#47;Mark Lennihan)</span></div>
Blizzard conditions created dangerous travel over the interior Northeast region, while a wintry mix, rain and sleet continued to advance northward along the coast.

The storm forced a State of Emergency to be declared in multiple states.

Blizzard conditions with heavy snow, very low visibility and drifting snow clogged streets and highways from parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New jersey to much of Maine and New Brunswick.
