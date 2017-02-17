LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A powerful storm moving through Southern California has knocked out power to about 28,000 customers in Los Angeles on Friday.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said its crews were working quickly to restore the power.
As of 2 p.m., the LADWP said these were the neighborhoods experiencing the most outages:
- 3,300 customers in Hyde Park
- 3,050 customers in Canoga Park
- 3,200 customers in Larchmont
- 1,600 customers in Mid-Wilshire
- 2,000 customers in Van Nuys
- 1,800 customers - Sherman Oaks
The LADWP urged residents to use caution near downed or dangling power lines or poles. If you see a downed wire, you should assume it is live and immediately call 911. Never touch a downed power line.
