Latest weather for Tuesday
SoCal will see warm temps for a few days - but a wet, cold New Year's Eve is in the forecast.

Santa Ana winds will warm up Southern California on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a chance of rain is possible by late Thursday - and it could be a cold, wet New Year's Eve.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be sunny and warm on Tuesday, with the high temperature reaching 70 and then 72 on Wednesday. Thursday night will bring a 30 percent chance of rain and a higher chance on Friday and Saturday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see mild conditions with wind gusts up to 35 mph and a high temperature of 70 degrees on Tuesday.

At the beaches, the surf will be 2-4 feet, with a high temperature of 66 on Tuesday, climbing to 71 on Wednesday.

Mountains will see colder temperatures, reaching just 48 on Tuesday, with morning gusts up to 30 mph, and dropping to 22 overnight. Mountain areas could see snow on Saturday.

The deserts will see morning frost, with northeast winds of 15-25 mph and a high temperature of 58 degrees, plunging to 25 overnight.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
