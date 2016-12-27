Latest weather for Wednesday

Enjoy pleasant weather Wednesday because a new rain storm is moving in soon.The rain is expected to hit Southern California for Friday's evening commute and last at least into early Saturday. After that, a second system could move in just in time for New Year's Eve.But before that happens, Los Angeles and Orange counties will be sunny and pleasant on Wednesday, with a high temperature of 74 degrees, then a few clouds on Thursday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see 75 degrees on Wednesday, with a few clouds moving in Thursday before rain is likely to fall Friday.The beaches will see surf of 2-4 feet, with temperatures up to 71 degrees.The mountains will see a mild, cool Wednesday, with temperatures up to 54 degrees, but dropping to the upper 30s with rain by Saturday.The high desert will see breezes with a high of 62 on Wednesday, dropping to 29 overnight.