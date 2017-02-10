Light rain continues on Saturday

  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Rain will continue in parts of the Southland on Saturday before Santa Ana winds and warm temps return Sunday.

Rain will continue in some areas of Southern California on Saturday, as an area of low-pressure brings some moisture to the mountains and foothills.

By Sunday, skies will clear up and the Santa Ana winds will bring warmer temperatures, with strong gusts in mountain passes and canyons.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a chance of showers Saturday, up to 60 percent in foothill areas, with a high temperature of 64 degrees. By Sunday, the Santa Ana winds will bring warmer temperatures - up to 74 degrees - with gusts up to 35 mph in the canyons.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will also see a chance of rain, with a high temperature of 62 degrees.

Beaches will see some rain, with 3-6 foot surf out of the west and a high temperature of 62 degrees.

Mountains will see cold showers, with some snow above 7,000 foot elevation and a high temperature of only 42 degrees.

Deserts could see some light rain in the morning, clearing up by afternoon with a high of 56 degrees.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts
